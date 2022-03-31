KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Training underway for Project Ains Nyuk Kilkenny City soccer tournament
The first outing featured the team from the Hebron Road
Training’s underway for a new five-a-side soccer tournament.
Project Ains Nyuk has been organised by gardaí in Kilkenny with the help of a number of other organisations and businesses.
Aim is to identify and nurture leaders within the Traveller community in the city with each spearheading teams.
The initiative was launched last September at the Community Centre in O’Loughlin Court and KCLR attended (hear that here).
On Tuesday evening our Edwina Grace found herself on the grounds of Freebooters for the first training session with the Hebron Road crew to hear from some of those involved: