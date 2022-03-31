Training underway for Project Ains Nyuk Kilkenny City soccer tournament

Training’s underway for a new five-a-side soccer tournament.

Project Ains Nyuk has been organised by gardaí in Kilkenny with the help of a number of other organisations and businesses.

Aim is to identify and nurture leaders within the Traveller community in the city with each spearheading teams.

The initiative was launched last September at the Community Centre in O’Loughlin Court and KCLR attended (hear that here ).