Travel agencies could be saved from going out of business thanks to EU vaccine passport
It's called the 'Green Pass'
The EU’s vaccine passport could save hundreds of travel agencies from going out of business.
That’s according to the Irish Travel Agents Association.
The “Green Pass” will be used to store proof of vaccination against Covid-19, details of a negative test result or proof that someone has already survived infection.
The Association’s chief executive, Carlow native Pat Dawson, says the prospect of travel coming back is a huge relief to the industry.