Travel green list is too complicated, says Kilkenny GP

A local GP says he can’t see how the green list will work safely.

The list was published last night of 15 countries that people can travel to and from without having to restrict their movements.

Italy, Malta and Greece make the list – along with Monaco, Greenland and Gibraltar.

But the public health advice is still to avoid all non-essential travel.

Kilkenny’s Dr Tadhg Crowley says the green list is too complicated to work:

“The politics of this is they’re trying to keep tourism going, and they’re trying to keep the economy going, and planes going. So I don’t know is this a halfway house, and I’m not sure if it works myself he shared on KCLR Live. “This can change, what happens if someone flies out on a Monday and then on a Tuesday there’s a spike in that area? So I think it makes things complicated. I think that in pandemics simple messages work better.”