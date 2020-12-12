Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 11 December 2020)

“Confidence is absolutely lifting”

So says Tom Britton from Marble City Travel of the mood among those who are planning trips away.

He and other travel agents have been hearing from more & more prospective holidaymakers eager to book for 2021.

But how is Covid19 still impacting those aiming to head off across the globe and will it prevent our loved ones from making it home for Christmas? How safe is it to fly at the moment and what’s the White House stance on its travel ban?

Tom joins our John Walsh most Fridays for a chat about all things travel, giving advice and answering queries

Queries this week were on Iceland, while we heard about travel’s new lexicon – do you know what a begpacker is?

He began by providing a bit more clarity on the current status of travel for our John Walsh. In short, yes you can travel but …

Listen back here: