Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 11 September 2020)

It’s been a tough few months for everybody dealing with the fall out from the global pandemic.

We’ve all taken a hit in one way or another, but for those working in the travel industry it’s been particularly difficult. Many agents are not selling their usual flight and/or hotel offerings but have still been working hard helping clients to reschedule their plans and in some cases trying to recuperate their monies for them.

While a number of other businesses have had the opportunity to amend and adapt their product or service to fit the “new normal”, travel’s just not that way inclined.

The impact of Covid-19 has been striking and many jobs are said to be at stake – 3,500 people are employed in offices across the country to assist the masses with their movement plans, but up to 250,000 can link their employment to travel.

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel joins our John Walsh on KCLR Breakfast every Friday after 9am to answer queries listeners may have, to give advice and provide destination ideas. Most recently he’s been talking about how he & his colleagues across the country are weathering the storm.

This week (11 September) he outlined a petition that was carried out & handed into the Dáil, he spoke of running a business in this sector in the current climate & more.

Listen back here:

If you’ve a travel query for Tom please email [email protected] or text/whatsapp after 9am any Friday to 083 306 96 96.