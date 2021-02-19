Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 19 February 2021)

As word reaches us that Level 5 restrictions look set to continue, it’s hard to be positive.

We all want to get out and about or, better still, away from it all; the negativity, the non-stop news and the nonsense we come across online.

But, there is a lot of positivity around and the message from Tom Britton is to try to not let it all get on top of you.

The Marble City Travel head has a weekly update on KCLR Breakfast with our John Walsh – you’ll catch the chat every Friday after the 9am news.

This time around we hear how US President Joe Biden’s looking at early travel options, there’s the vaccination passport system, Aer Lingus has new aircraft while MSC is set to welcome a fleet of new ships and more.

Listen back here: