Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 19th March 2021)

Being able to get together, it’s something many of us took for granted.

After a year of Covid however, such gatherings feel so very far away.

But hope springs eternal and work is underway to get us to a stage where we can go beyond our 5km and even much further afield.

With the United States looking to reopen travel by mid May and European counties looking at travel passes, where do we stand?

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel discussed this and more on KCLR recently, getting in mentions too for places like the Greek islands, Northern France, New Mexico among other destinations, many off the beaten track, which some of us perhaps might aim for.

