Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 22 January 2021)

Confused on where we stand with heading abroad in the midst of a global pandemic?

One day it’s advised against but not forbidden, yet some airlines are advertising their flights.

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel returned to the airwaves after a Christmas break to join our John Walsh for his weekly chat and to answer listener queries. He also outlined how his industry’s trying to work through things.

Meanwhile, hear what Tom had to say in Friday’s chat here: