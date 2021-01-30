Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 29 January 2021)
Tom Britton joins our John Walsh every Friday after 9am to talk travel
What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever left behind in a hotel?
Travelodge has brought out its list of items forgotten by clients when departing across 2020.
It also looks like it’s a Ferry good year for Rosslare Harbour, while Amsterdam residents appear to be reclaiming their city.
So, while we’re not travelling, it’s still a hot topic for many and always to the fore in our Friday slot on KCLR Breakfast when John Walsh is joined after 9am for a chat by Tom Britton of Marble City Travel.
He’s great to answer listener queries and also to impart information.
Coronavirus is a constant when it comes to the chat and we’ve had a raft of changes in the past few weeks alone so it’s always worth getting the official stance, which you’ll find here
Listen back here: