Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 5 February 2021)

Can you believe that bookings for Lapland are flying out the door?

Seemingly fans of the Finnish spot where Santa’s said to reside have been progressing with plans to visit this year while others are already looking to it for 2022.

Also, we heard from Tom Britton on KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh of how travel insurance is proving to be a pain for many and there was some reaction to experts’ remarks on travel in this Pandemic time as well as news of thousands coming back from holidays, despite restrictions in place.

The Friday slot, after 9am each week, has Marble City Travel’s Tom answer listener queries and this time around focus was on how to cash in travel vouchers, if holidaying abroad will happen soon while one listener was particularly concerned with an upcoming family wedding due to take place outside of Ireland – could it go ahead?

Coronavirus is a constant when it comes to the chat and we’ve had a raft of changes in the past few weeks alone so it’s always worth getting the official stance, which you’ll find here

