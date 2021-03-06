Travel Talk on KCLR Breakfast (Friday, 5th March 2021)

Are we seeing the light at the end of the Covid-19 travel restriction tunnel? Could it be possible some of us will see foreign shores in 2021?

Tom Britton of Marble City Travel certainly has a more positive view of things this week as vaccination levels rise across the globe.

On the agenda this week we heard of Qantas planning mystery flights for Australians, what it’s like flying Dublin to Donegal, what’s happening with Icelandic volcanoes and the now-famous Pontins’ blacklist.

Questions from listeners are always welcome

This week those queries covered best family cruises, trips to Spain and Las Vegas,

