Traveller Pride taking place in Kilkenny Castle grounds today (Tuesday)

Traveller Pride’s to the fore in Kilkenny today.

The castle grounds will host a family fun day from 2 o’clock (to 5 pm) which will be officially launched by Heritage Minister and local Green TD Malcolm Noonan.

Helena Power is with Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement or KTCM – she says there are a lot of different elements to the event:

“We have live entertainment, music, dancing, singing, we have our reenactment of a traveller camp, an old-style traveller wagon and what travellers would have lived in years ago before they had caravans”.

“We have local agencies and services providing stalls to let everybody know what they do and what they offer to the local community”

“We also have a special guest for the day, Hughie Maughan, who is a reality TV star” she added.