Treatment of certain illnesses could be more difficult in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country due to shortage of 212 medicines

212 medicines are currently unavailable in the country.

That’s according to analysis by Azure Pharmaceuticals.

The supply issues for pharmacies could make the treatment of chest infections, strep-throat, pneumonia and blood pressure more difficult.

Those impacted are largely penicillin-based antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections and medicine used to treat chest infections.

Azure CEO Sandra Gannon says “What we’re seeing is a worsening situation, we’re seeing an increase to the highest number ever of 212 medicines that are out of supply at the minute and 40% of those medicines are actually from a single source so they’re older medicines but they’re the staple medicines, the essential medicines so medicines like penicillin, amoxicillin, we’re seeing a lot of the over-the-counter medicines like cough syrups”.

Adrienne Kenna of Kissanes pharmacy in Ballyhale says it can be particularly concerning for parents of young children, telling KCLR Live; “It’s quite difficult I guess especially when there’s childrens antibiotics going out of stock and you know these children are quite sick and they need their antibiotic specific to the condition that they have so you know it’s not just as simple as changing and then there’s back and forth between the doctor and the pharmacy to get the appropriate medication”.