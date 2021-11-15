Trial due to start today for person accused of the murder of a Kilkenny man in 2019

A new trial of the man accused of the murder of Kilkenny man Peter Donnelly in 2019 is due to get underway at the Central Criminal Court today.

30-year-old Damien Singleton of no fixed abode has pleaded not guilty to the murder of father-of-one Peter Donnelly on O’Connell Street in Dublin in June 2019 but guilty of his manslaughter.

The initial trial collapsed last September after issues were raised with Ms Justice Tara Burns in a note from the foreman of the jury who said some jurors had difficulty in hearing the witnesses in the case.

The note also said that “worryingly, a juror believed he overheard partial conversations between gardaí about witness statements.

Ms Justice Burns said that in light of the concerns raised, that she, the prosecution and the defence all believed that it would be inappropriate for the jury to continue.

The trial is due to go before Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court from 10:30 this morning.