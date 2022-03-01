Trial underway for man accused of murdering a woman at her Kilkenny city home two years ago

A 29-year-old man has gone on trial accused of murdering a pensioner in her home in Kilkenny two years ago.

Trevor Rowe, of Abbey Street, Kilkenny, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Anne Butler at Maudlin Street, Kilkenny on March 20th 2020.

Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney says the jury was told Anne Butler died from asphyxia and blunt force trauma to the head. She had also been stabbed a number of times.

Trevor Rowe is accused of murdering the 71year old in her home on the evening of March 20th 2020. He denies the charge.

Anne’s body lay undiscovered until Gardaí received a number of anonymous calls five days later.

The prosecuting barrister said the calls were traced back to Mr Rowe who agreed to show gardaí where the house was.

The jurors were told a number of items with important forensic connections will feature in the case, including a can of cider found in her house, a pair of gloves and part of a crucifix.