Tribute paid to “loving, caring and unselfish” Kilkenny woman

Tributes are being paid to a leading figure from a local hotel family.

Julie Comerford née Coogan sadly passed away on Saturday aged in her early sixties. (Funeral details here).

She, with her late husband Joe who predeceased her in April 2019, were behind the Academy Plaza in Dublin as well as the Avalon Hotel in Castlecomer, employing many locals at both.

The pair was also renowned for helping a wide range of others, individuals and groups, behind the scenes.

Gerard “Chubby” Brennan’s a friend of the family and has been telling KCLR News that the town and surroundings has lost a lot of great people in recent months.

He described Julie’s passing as a dark day and explains why:

Hear his tribute in full here: