Tributes are being paid throughout the country to Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke

GAA President Larry McCarthy has offered his sympathies to the family and friends of Dillon Quirke after his sudden passing last night.

The underage All-Ireland medal winner with Tipperary collapsed before half time in Clonoulty Rossmore’s senior hurling championship clash with Kilruane McDonagh’s at FBD Semple Stadium.

The GAA President said: “There is a huge sense of shock across the GAA community at the tragic loss of Dillon, who had already achieved so much in his young life.”

“He was a young man in his prime with so much potential and promise, and on behalf of the GAA family, I would like to extend my sympathies to Dillon’s father and mother, Dan and Hazel, and his sisters, Shannon and Kellie, at what is an unimaginably difficult time.”

The Kilkenny GAA family showed their mark of respect to Dillon Quirke by holding a minute of silence before all games in Kilkenny today.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin paid tribute to the Tipperary hurler. President Michael D Higgins said in a statement that it’s a loss ‘to his entire community’.