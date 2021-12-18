Tributes are being paid to ‘Tommy The Councillor’ who passed away after a short illness.

Tommy Brennan was a former Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council and served as a councillor for 34 years.

The Kilkenny County Council meeting due to take place on Monday will be adjourned until next Thursday as a mark of respect.

Local Cllr Patrick Fitzpatrick is chair of the Castlecomer Municipal District in North Kilkenny. He knew Tommy since he was a teenager:

“Tommy was really nice, kind and caring man who really was a great community man in Clara and was really involved in the community in Clara and the wider area. He was involved in many things, he was a progressive farmer he was very much involved in the agricultural society.”

“He was also very much involved in the GAA, the pride he had when Clara won their county championships and also when a Clara man captained Kilkenny to win the Liam McCarthy Cup. Tommy was first and foremost a gentleman who cared for people and always had time to talk to people.”