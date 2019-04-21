Tributes being paid to “Saviour of Castlecomer”, the late Joe Comerford

Joe Comerford was “the saviour of Castlecomer”.

The words of Castlecomer councillor Maurice Shortall as the community there is coming to terms with the sudden death of the local hotelier.

Joe and his wife Julie founded the Academy Plaza Hotel in Dublin and just recently opened the Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer.

It has already brought a big boost to the local economy and created a lot of jobs for locals.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Shortall says everyone was shocked to hear the news:

“As the devestating news was announced during the Easter vigil mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception last night (Saturday), there was a numbness in the congregation.

“Joe Comerford was the saviour of Castlecomer who, just a short two months ago, breathed new life into the town with the opening of his magnificent Avalon House Hotel.

“He was a terrific man for the community, a great family person, and so supporting of all across the North/East Kilkenny terrain.

“Joe was generous of both time and resources, and if he couldn’t do a good turn for you then he certainly would not do a bad one.

“He was very, very witty and loved to play a prank or two on his friends. He will be fondly remembered on Deenside for his many acts of kindness – most notably how he provided affordable accommodation to several third level students in Dublin from the area who were struggling with spiralling costs.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.