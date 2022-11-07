Tributes paid to Eoin McDonald in Kilkenny, a lifelong supporter of live music and the arts

Tributes are being paid to a Kilkenny man described as “a lifelong supporter of live music and the arts”.

Eoin McDonald of Upper New Street in the city passed away on Sunday.

The popular local man was a familiar presence at various concerts, theatre and arts events throughout Kilkenny and in 2020 was awarded a Golden ticket giving him ‘access all areas’ free entry to concerts and events held in Cleere’s Theatre.

Eoin will be laid to rest in Kilkenny on Tuesday, click here for full arrangements.