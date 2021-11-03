Tributes paid to former Kilkenny teacher who’s being laid to rest this morning

Tributes are being paid to a former Kilkenny teacher who’s being laid to rest today.

The funeral of Maureen Meany, who taught for many years at St. Kieran’s College, will take place in St. Joseph’s Church later this morning. (Details here).

Monsignor Michael Ryan says Maureen will be missed by many.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is last evening here: