Tributes paid to Kilkenny man killed in crash in Australia

A local GAA club has paid tribute to their past player who died in a crash in Australia this week.

38-year-old Séamus Walsh was originally from Ballyhale but had been living there for a number of years with his wife and child.

He died on Thursday night when the truck he was driving collided with another truck on a highway in New South Wales.

Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club have tweeted offering their condolences to Séamus’s friends and family.

They say he was a dedicated player for their club and won many county titles before moving to Australia.