Tributes paid to Kilkenny man killed in crash in Australia
A local GAA club has paid tribute to their past player who died in a crash in Australia this week.
38-year-old Séamus Walsh was originally from Ballyhale but had been living there for a number of years with his wife and child.
He died on Thursday night when the truck he was driving collided with another truck on a highway in New South Wales.
Ballyhale Shamrocks GAA Club have tweeted offering their condolences to Séamus’s friends and family.
They say he was a dedicated player for their club and won many county titles before moving to Australia.
Our Condolences to Seamus’s family and friends on this devastating news. Seamus was a dedicated player for our club and won many county titles at underage level before he moved to Australia. May he rest in peace #RIP https://t.co/wlrVY3oWFI
— Ballyhale Shamrocks (@BallyhaleGAA) July 26, 2019