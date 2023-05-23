Tributes paid to local ploughman John Tracey who passed away on Sunday

Even though he never won a world title his likes won’t be around again.

That’s the tribute from National Plough Championships legend Anna May McHugh for local ploughman John Tracey.

He passed away on Sunday after an illness and will be laid to rest tomorrow in Drumphea.

John was a multiple Irish champion and Anna May says he came within a whisker of the World Title on a number of occasions.

“A great ploughman, I’d say the likes won’t be along again for a long, long time, even though who I have to say that out of eight world-telling competitions that he took part in, he was second on six occasions, on one occasion beaten by a half a point,”.

John’s requiem Mass is on Wednesday at 11 am in St. Lazarian’s Church, Drumphea followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.