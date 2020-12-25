Tributes paid to Poor Clare’s Sister who passed away in Carlow

Tributes are being paid to Sister Anna Maria O’ Neill of Poor Clare’s Monastery in Carlow, who passed away on Wednesday.

She had been with the Poor Clare’s for 75 years and was within months of her 100th birthday.

In a tribute on their Facebook page, they say Sister Anna Maria was blessed with many talents and used them well. Her sense of humour was well known and her fund of stories gave much enjoyment to all at community recreation.

Sister Anna Marie’s funeral will take place on Sunday at 10am in St Clares Church for family and close friends.

(Image: Poor Clare’s Monastery Carlow Facebook Page