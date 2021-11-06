Tributes paid to young man killed in Kilkenny road incident on Friday

The young man who died in a road incident in North Kilkenny yesterday has been named locally as Martin Burke.

The 20-year-old from Urlingford passed away on the road at Tobernapeastia, between Urlingford and Freshford at around 3am on Friday morning.

A post mortem exam was to be carried out in St Luke’s Hospital.

Freshford Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on that road between 2.45am and 3am to get in touch – and particularly anyone who might have dash-cam footage.

In a statement on their social media, The Emeralds say Martin was a dedicated member of their GAA Club.

And, as a mark of respect, all their matches and other club activities have been cancelled for the weekend.

Martin’s funeral will take place on Monday morning in Urlingford, followed by burial in Johnstown.