Troops from Carlow & Kilkenny send Christmas wishes from overseas

Local soldiers serving overseas for Christmas have sent messages back to their families.

The largest deployment at the moment is in South Lebanon where more than 300 personnel are based, most of them from James Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny.

Cpl Leanne BUTLER serving in UNIFIL.

I just want to wish all my family, my friends, the gym crew, my running friends, the crew back in Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny and anyone else that I know in Kilkenny, Ireland & Abroad a very Happy and Festive Christmas & New Year.

Private Richie REID

FROM – Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny

MESSAGE – I’d like to wish all my family and friends and my girlfriend Sabrina a Happy Christmas. Congratulations to my brother Patrick on the birth of his son Conal and my brother Eoin on the birth of baby girl Sibéal. Looking forward to coming home to see everyone and getting back for the club All-Ireland semi-final!

Private Josh MOORE FROM – Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny

MESSAGE – Wishing all my family and friends at home a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I’d also like to wish the Tullaroan hurling team the best of luck in the All-Ireland series in the New Year. UP THE SASH!

CQMS Joe DONNELLY

From Carlow serving in UNIFIL

MESSAGE – Wishing my wife Ann, two girls Aoife and Muireann and my family and friends a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year

Private Donagh CARNEY

FROM – Cootes Lane, Kilkenny

MESSAGE – A Happy Christmas to my Mam, Dad, my brother Eoghan, my sister Helen and to my girlfriend Jade. See you all in the New Year.

Private Conor BOLGER

FROM – Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny

WHAT WILL YOU BE DOING ON THE DAY? – After my patrols are finished, I will be opening my care package from home and watching Home Alone.

MESSAGE – I just want to say hello to Amy, Indie, Laura and all my family and to wish you all a very Happy Christmas.

Lieutenant Paul MURPHY

FROM – Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny

MESSAGE – Happy Christmas to my mother Marian, Katie, Nadun, my niece and nephew Ella and Hugo and my fiancé Eadaoin. Also, happy Christmas to everyone at Danesfort GAA. See you all in the New Year!

From Carlow serving in UNIFIL Pte Chloe BOLGER, Pte Dónal KELLY, Armn Kevin GRIFFIN, Sgt Peter “Tosh” WALSH, Cpl Darren DELACEY, Comdt Tony BOLGER, Cpl David DUFFY, Lt Conor HEFFERNAN, CQMS Joe DONNELLY, Cpl Aimeian MAHER.

KNEELING LEFT TO RIGHT Pte Dan COADY, Pte Craig WALL

From Carlow serving in UNIFIL NAME – Airman (Armn) Kevin GRIFFIN

MESSAGE – To Mam, Dad, Michael, Marion, Emily, David, Sean, Melanie and all my family and friends at home. Sorry I can’t be there this Christmas, I hope you all have a great Christmas and I will see you all in the New Year!