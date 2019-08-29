All Heavy Goods Vehicles are banned from driving down local street in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Gardaí are warning truck drivers that they’ll be prosecuted if the try and drive down Dominic Street in Kilkenny City.

There’s a ban on all H-G-V traffic for the duration of works in the area.

Traffic disruption due to the closure of the Circular Road in is also expected be especially bad this morning as all the schools are back for the new term.

Sergeant Gary Gordon says he’s worried that someone could be seriously hurt if lorry drivers continue to go down Dominic Street.