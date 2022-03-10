Truck drivers warn of protests if Government doesn’t support them amid rising costs

The cut in excise on petrol and diesel has come into effect overnight.

The Government yesterday approved a 15 cent a litre reduction in the price of diesel and 20 cent on petrol.

But as the prices had increased on many forecourts yesterday motorists are likely to struggle to see much benefit.

Meanwhile representatives for truck-drivers met with the Transport Minister last night to discuss ways to deal with record high fuel prices.

They say they can no longer survive the rising cost of doing business.

The Irish Road Haulage Association President Eugene Drennan says a ‘very serious’ protest by truck drivers will take place, if the industry doesn’t get more government support:

“If we go to protest, it will be very, very, very serious”