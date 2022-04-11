Truckers protest causing disruption in Dublin for Carlow and Kilkenny commuters

If you are bound for Dublin today then you might be facing delays due to a truckers protest.

A protest march by truckers is getting underway on O’Connell St. in Dublin around now.

‘The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices’ campaign group say their livelihoods are being jeopardised by rising fuel costs.

They’re demanding action from Government and say they are prepared to continue their demonstrations for the next week.

Gardaí are advising people to plan accordingly.