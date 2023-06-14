Tullow Councillor ‘lost for words’ as vandals chop down tree in Tullow Town Park

A local councillor says he’s “at a loss for words” following the vandalism of a 15-year-old tree in Tullow Town Park.

The mature tree was near the children’s playground and it’s believed it was slashed by a blade until it fell down.

Councillor Will Paton says the idea that someone was walking around the town with a blade is concerning in itself.

He adds that he is hopeful CCTV in the area will help identify the culprit:

“Once we’ve got a report made to the Gardai and got a pulse number and we can ask the CCTV committee to investigate with the Gardai to see is the actual footage of the person who was involved,” said William.

“There are actually two cameras in that area, so the hope is we’ll pick them up on one of the cameras in that area,” he added.