A group of local councillors from Tullow will travel to María de Huerva in Spain this summer to explore the potential for a town twinning arrangement.

Councillor Brian O’Donoghue, Chair of the Tullow Municipal District, will be among those making the trip. Speaking to KCLR News, he emphasised that while the visit is an important first step, a formal twinning is not yet confirmed.

“There are a number of factors to consider before any official agreement is made,” he said.

The trip aims to strengthen international links and explore cultural, educational, and economic opportunities between the two towns.