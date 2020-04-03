Tullow Garda appealing for help into robbery of shotgun and tools

Tullow Gardaí are looking for your help after a firearm was stolen in recent days.

A farm building in the Kinneagh area was broken into sometime between the 26th of March and 1st of April.

The door had been forced and tools were stolen along with a legally held shotgun.

A car was also broken into and more tools were taken from that.

Anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9151222.