Tullow Show makes tough decision to cancel 2020 event due to pandemic

Tullow Agricultural Show announced this weekend the tough decision to cancel their 2020 show due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on their Facebook page the show committee said they had taken the very difficult decision to cancel based on recent advice by the Irish Shows Association (ISA), the Government and health authorities.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, John Pender told KCLR news while it was a difficult decision for the committee to make it was the “right one”.