Tullow tailor a popular personality for Carlow historian’s podcast series

A Tullow tailor’s proving to be a popular podcast personality.

75-year-old Michael Johnson is fifth generation in the fitted clothes trade with a shop on Abbey St in the local town (more on that here).

Vanishing Ireland with Carlow historian Turtle Bunbury is a podcast series of interviews with Ireland’s over seventies, telling the story of their extraordinary lives in a way that celebrates the past and informs the younger generation who are shaping the future. (See here).

Turtle’s been telling KCLR that Michael was a great interviewee while Michael’s been outlining some of the remarkable things he’s seen from his window seat in the tailor’s shop in Tullow.

Listen back to the interview carried on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn here: