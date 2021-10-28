KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Tullow Town Park closed as River Slaney bursts its banks in Co Carlow
The overnight rain has hit a few points across Carlow and Kilkenny
Tullow Town Park is the latest to fall foul of the bad weather.
It’s been closed after the River Slaney burst its banks in the area with waters continuing to rise in Rathvilly.
It’ll remain shut as a safety precaution until the flood subsides & any clean up work is completed.
It follows earlier announcements for routes in Kilkenny – details here