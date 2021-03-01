Tune in, it’s an opportunity to learn says Carlow Kilkenny activist of talk on the global struggle against the far-right

An international line-up’s set to tackle the topic of the global struggle against the far-right later today.

Le Cheile: Diversity Not Division’s organised an online talk, a follow-up to their hugely successful inaugural one in January.

Kilkenny resident and Carlow College lecturer Stephanie McDermott is an activist with the group, she outlines who’s involved saying “Our online event ‘They Shall Not Pass’ will be chaired by Ailbhe Smyth and we’ll hear from speakers from Poland, America, Greece and Ireland on the growth of the far-right and hate speech and how we must work together in solidarity to create a more inclusive and fair society”.

She adds “People can book through Eventbrite or go to our Facebook page or website to book and I’d advise everyone, if they want to perhaps hear about what’s going on throughout the world and how it’s going to be managed because we have to stand in solidarity together, to tune in; it’s an opportunity to learn”.

Meanwhile the group has issued the following statement with regard to the weekend protests in Dublin: