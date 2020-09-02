KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Two arrested after drugs worth about €10,000 & cash seized in Kilkenny
Cannabis was found in a car & at a house
Drugs to the value of €10,000 have been seized in Kilkenny overnight.
Gardaí conducting an Operation Thor anti crime checkpoint on the Tullaroan Road stopped a vehicle at the checkpoint with no tax or NCT.
The car was searched & about €7,500 worth of cannabis was found while the two occupants were arrested & detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.
A follow-up search of a house in Kilkenny City yielded another €2,500 worth of cannabis and a significant amount of cash.