Two arrested after drugs worth about €10,000 & cash seized in Kilkenny

Drugs to the value of €10,000 have been seized in Kilkenny overnight.

Gardaí conducting an Operation Thor anti crime checkpoint on the Tullaroan Road stopped a vehicle at the checkpoint with no tax or NCT.

The car was searched & about €7,500 worth of cannabis was found while the two occupants were arrested & detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

A follow-up search of a house in Kilkenny City yielded another €2,500 worth of cannabis and a significant amount of cash.