Two arrested and 143 breathalysed during Garda operation in Kilkenny last night
Two people were arrested and 140 stopped and breathalysed in Kilkenny City last night.
A Garda Operation was being carried out with checkpoints set up at various points.
However, out of the 143 tested for drink driving, all of them passed.
Gardaí say there was a person arrested on a bench warrant, while another was arrested for possession of cannabis worth up to €500.
There were a number of minor road traffic offences detected while Gardaí also came across three minor quantities of illegal drugs.
The two arrested have since been released.