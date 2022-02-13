KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Two cars were criminally damaged at an estate in Carlow Town

It happened on Friday night / Saturday morning in the Brotherton estate

Gardai in Carlow are appealing for your help after a number of cars were criminally damaged at an estate in Carlow Town.

It happened on Friday night / Saturday morning in the Brotherton estate.

You are asked to contact Gardai in Carlow, if you saw any suspicious activity in the area, witnessed the incident, or have any CCTV.  There contact number is 059 9136620.

