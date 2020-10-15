Two cases of Covid-19 confirmed at Carlow Educate Together N.S.

The principal of a local school where two cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed says there’s no cause for concern among parents who’ve not been contacted.

Carlow Educate Together had the positive results yesterday, both cases are from the same household.

The school’s been liaising with the HSE and families of close contacts have been informed.

Mr Lewis says parents who haven’t been contacted shouldn’t be concerned noting “No, they shouldn’t, we managed to get through to every single family that was a close contact, if no-one got a phone call from either myself or my deputy then they weren’t deemed to be a close contact”.

He adds “But the systems that are in place are, in fairness, very good, it’s my first experience as a principal dealing with anything like this and I was very impressed by how the HSE did their contact tracing, it was all done very, very quickly and efficiently and because we have very good systems in our own school about knowing where everybody is at any time it was very easy to identify who would be a close contact or who would be deemed a close contact”.