Two cases of Covid-19 confirmed at Carlow Educate Together N.S.

Both are understood to be from the same household

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 15/10/2020
Covid-19 (File Photo)

The principal of a local school where two cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed says there’s no cause for concern among parents who’ve not been contacted.

Carlow Educate Together had the positive results yesterday, both cases are from the same household.

The school’s been liaising with the HSE and families of close contacts have been informed.

Mr Lewis says parents who haven’t been contacted shouldn’t be concerned noting “No, they shouldn’t, we managed to get through to every single family that was a close contact, if no-one got a phone call from either myself or my deputy then they weren’t deemed to be a close contact”.

He adds “But the systems that are in place are, in fairness, very good, it’s my first experience as a principal dealing with anything like this and I was very impressed by how the HSE did their contact tracing, it was all done very, very quickly and efficiently and because we have very good systems in our own school about knowing where everybody is at any time it was very easy to identify who would be a close contact or who would be deemed a close contact”.

