Two Couples Sleeping Under Kilkenny Bridge

Homeless services in Kilkenny County Council are aware of those sleeping under St Francis Bridge in the city – that’s according to a statement from the local authority.

Yesterday, KCLR revealed that two couples, one from Kilkenny the other from Athlone, have been sleeping rough beneath the CAS route.

In a statement to The Way It Is, the local Acting Director of Services for Housing, Martin Mullally said that the pair from Westmeath can avail of homeless services in their home county & that the local duo have been offered a homeless service by the council.

However it’s understood that in this case the female of the relationship had been in emergency accomodation but had to leave while her partner was offered a space at the men-only Good Shepherd Centre.