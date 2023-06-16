Two days put aside for closure of stretch of N24 in south Kilkenny

Works on a problamatic south Kilkenny road are progressing.

Motorists will be disrupted for a weekend however with a segment of the N24 set to close for June 24th and 25th as part of the Tower Junction Scheme in Piltown.

Cllr Pat Dunphy says “The N24 is going to be closed while those bridges are going to be put in place crossing the road so there will be a bit of disruption, maybe just letting people know in time, most of the route that they’re going to bring traffic on will be as you come from Carrick on Suir side, in at the Ink Bottle and up to the Sweep junction, back down into Piltown and back around into Fiddown and onto the N24 again, that’s the route and then the exact opposite coming the other way”.

He adds “If something stops it going ahead that weekend, the following weekend is a contingency only for that purpose if it doesn’t go ahead the previous week so hopefully everything will work out right on that weekend to have a least amount of disruption as possible but you will have a lot of traffic on a few roads for a couple of days, just so that people will know what’s happening and to take their own precautions”.