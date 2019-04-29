Two donkeys missing from Carlow Kildare border

If you spot two donkeys roaming around the Carlow/Kildare border near Castledermot you’re being asked to contact Gardaí.

Their owner says they were stolen from his field early on the morning of Friday the 19th of April.

Joe has told KCLR he desperately wants them back and thinks they may be roaming free somewhere nearby.

He says they would be recognisable noting “It’s a mother & daughter, they’re white in colour, three and four years old.”

He added “the daughter is taller than the mother, she has a halter, they’re pet donkeys and they were taken from 3 acre field”.