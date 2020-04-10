Two drivers arrested for drink and drug driving in separate incidents in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow have arrested a truck driver on suspicion of drink driving.

He was stopped on the M9 motorway yesterday for erratic driving and subsequently failed a roadside test.

The man was arrested and taken to Carlow Garda station where a further test found he was several times over the legal limit for a professional driver.

A court appearance is set to follow.

Separately in Carlow another man was arrested after being stopped at a motorway checkpoint on suspicion of drug driving.

Traces of cocaine and cannabis were detected in a roadside test and further blood samples were taken.

His car was also found to be without valid tax or insurance and was seized by Gardaí.

He is also set for a court appearance.