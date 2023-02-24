Two due in court in Kilkenny on drugs charges following significant seizure in Carlow on Wednesday

Two people are due to appear in court in Kilkenny today after being charged in relation to a major drugs seizure in Carlow.

A man in his 40’s and a woman in her 30’s were arrested on Wednesday and have been charged with drugs offences.

Suspected cannabis herb, amphetamines and ecstacy with an estimated street value of more than €240,000 were discovered during searches of two premises in Carlow.

The two will be be brought before a court sitting in Kilkenny later today.