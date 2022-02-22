Two Fianna Fáil Councillors to represent Kilkenny in New York for St Patrick’s Day

Two Kilkenny Councillors will be travelling to New York for St Patrick’s Day.

At a meeting of Kilkenny County Council on Monday it was agreed that Leas-Cathaoirleach, Michael McCarthy will be travelling at the invitation of the Kilkenny Association.

It’s after the Cathaoirleach, Fine Gael Councillor Fidelis Doherty, opted not to travel for personal reasons.

Councillor McCarthy says he is going to represent the county in the hopes of helping secure further investment and tourism:

“There’s a full itinerary, various meetings with the IDA and with the Tourism Board, with representatives from the Kilkenny association and various different functions”

His fellow Fianna Fáil Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has also been nominated to represent the county in America this year.

The former Chairman was prevented from travelling previously due to the Covid -19 restrictions during the pandemic.

Carlow County Council previously confirmed that Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan, Mayor Ken Murnane and Tullow MD Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue will travel to New York this year.