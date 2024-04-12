Two handbags and a wallet were taken from a north Kilkenny home with cash too from a car parked outside.

It happened on the Main Street in Johnstown and Gardaí are looking to speak to anybody who noticed suspicious activity in that area recently.

Garda Noelle Curran says this incident happened in the early hours so may spark a memory for somebody, noting; “Possibly around 6am but definitely between the hours of 1am and 8am on Main Street, Johnstown, entry was gained to a house there on Main Street in the early hours of the morning, two handbags taken, one brown and black, one beige, and a man’s wallet, now a parked car was also entered on the same night at the same address at 6am”.

She adds; “Gardaí in Kilkenny seeking assistance if anyone has CCTV or dashcam footage or if anybody saw anybody acting suspiciously that hour of the morning around the Main Street in Johnstown, usually the culprits in these situations are looking for cash or something valuable and will possibly discard the bags as they’d be so identifiable so they could be found on a certain road and that would at least let us know perhaps what direction the culprits took afterwards”.

The Kilkenny city Garda Station can be contacted on 056 777 5000.