Two in three septic tanks in Kilkenny failed inspection last year

Two in every three septic tanks tested in Kilkenny last year failed their inspection.

Half of the Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems in the country failed in 2022 with the figure for Kilkenny at 64%.

Carlow was much better than the national average with a failure rate of 38%.

The EPA has identified 20 percent as a risk to human health and the environment.

Jim Moriarty from Environmental Protection Agency has been telling KCLR, that anyone who’s failed can get grants of up to five thousand Euro to sort out the problems:

“People should avail of those grants. That’s what they’re there for. The Department are having a look at the grant system to see if 5,000 might be increased, some costs to deal with a significant issue may run to more than that now. But at the same time, the grants are there and they should be used to help towards the cost of dealing with the risk.”