Two Kilkenny based animation studios in Annie Awards shortlist

Two Kilkenny based animation studios have made this year’s Annie Awards shortlist.

My Father’s Dragon by Cartoon Saloon for Netflix is in the running for both Best Indie Feature with company co-founder Nora Twomey a runner in the Best Direction – Feature category.

While Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple gets the nod in the Best TV/Media – Limited Series for their El Deafo episode Everybody Sounds So Weird.

Winners in 32 categories will be announced on the 25th of February in the 50th annual event.