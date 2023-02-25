Two Kilkenny based animation studios in the running for tonights Annie Awards

Two Kilkenny based animation studios are hoping for glory tonight.

The 50th Annie Awards Ceremony for the best animated TV and film will be held at UCLA in California.

Lighthouse Studios in association with Apple gets the nod in the Best TV/Media – Limited Series for their El Deafo episode Everybody Sounds So Weird.

While My Father’s Dragon by Cartoon Saloon for Netflix is in the running for both Best Indie Feature, with company co-founder Nora Twomey a runner in the Best Direction – Feature category.